Rodriguez (1-0) allowed three earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven across five innings to earn the win Thursday against Baltimore.

Rodriguez made an official start for the first time since the 2019 season and had an encouraging outing. He was burned by two home runs, but also racked up seven strikeouts and induced six groundball outs while relying heavily on his changeup. Rodriguez also averaged 93 mph with his fastball, closely resembling his velocity of past seasons. He lines up to make his second start of the season Wednesday at Minnesota.