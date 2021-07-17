Rodriguez (7-5) earned the win Friday versus the Yankees. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 scoreless innings.

Rodriguez wasn't overly efficient, throwing 57 of his 97 pitches for strikes, but a depleted Yankees lineup couldn't get anything going against him. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 5.19 with a 1.33 WHIP and 112:23 K:BB across 95.1 innings this year. He projects to make his next start at home in a rematch versus the Yankees next week.