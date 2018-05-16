Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Struggles early Tuesday

Rodriguez (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out four over five innings Tuesday against the Athletics.

Rodriguez allowed singles to the first two hitters of the contest before Matt Chapman drove a two-run double to right field with two outs in the frame. The lefty was then taken deep by Stephen Piscotty in the second inning but was able to follow that up with three consecutive scoreless frame to keep the Red Sox within striking distance. Rodriguez has been inconsistent in the early going this year, but his strikeout upside makes him worthy of fantasy consideration in most formats.