Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Suffers ankle sprain

Rodriguez was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain upon his removal from Saturday's tilt, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

The X-rays on Rodriguez's ankle came back negative, although it's unclear as to when he'll manage to return to action. The nature of the injury is relatively good news for Boston, as it was initially thought that Rodriguez had suffered a knee injury. He underwent surgery on his right knee in October of 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories