Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Suffers ankle sprain
Rodriguez was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain upon his removal from Saturday's tilt, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
The X-rays on Rodriguez's ankle came back negative, although it's unclear as to when he'll manage to return to action. The nature of the injury is relatively good news for Boston, as it was initially thought that Rodriguez had suffered a knee injury. He underwent surgery on his right knee in October of 2017.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to 11th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Blanks Nats for 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Rocked by Yankees on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Overthinks rematch•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes second loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...