Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Suffers ligament damage to ankle

Rodriguez was diagnosed with ligament damage in his right ankle after being evaluated by team doctors Sunday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports. He won't require surgery to address the injury, but will be confined to walking boot for two weeks before being re-evaluated.

It's yet another troubling setback for the skilled southpaw, whose maturation into a top-of-rotation talent has been derailed by persistent lower-body injuries the past three seasons. Rodriguez's 2018 debut was delayed until April 8 this season while he recovered from reconstructive surgery on his right knee, and it's possible the ankle sprain he sustained in Saturday's start against the Rangers may be related. Red Sox manager Alex Cora is optimistic that Rodriguez will be able to pitch again this season, but a target date for the 25-year-old's return probably won't be established until he's cleared to resume a throwing program. Rodriguez's injury will keep a spot in the rotation open for Brian Johnson coming out of the All-Star break and could prompt the Red Sox to swing a deal for a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.