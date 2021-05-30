Rodriguez won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Marlins since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The postponement is expected to push Rodriguez back a day, as he's the probable starter for Monday's game at Houston. It's unclear when Sunday's contest will be made up.
