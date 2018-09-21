Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Surrenders five earned
Rodriguez allowed five earned runs on four hits and seven walks while striking out four across 3.2 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.
Rodriguez fought with his control throughout the start, with only 53 of his 100 pitches going for strikes. Though he has battled control for extended periods throughout his career, the seven walks on Thursday were unsurprisingly a career-worst. Even after Thursday's start, Rodriguez has only a 3.14 BB/9, his best mark since 2015. That said, this should be considered an isolated problem for Rodriguez, as he had walked only 2.4 batters per nine innings across his last 15 frames.
