Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for Game 4 start

Rodriguez will start Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Nathan Eovaldi was originally scheduled to start Game 4, but he won't be able to pitch for a few days after throwing six innings in relief in Game 3. This development allows Rodriguez to grab a start in the World Series. The southpaw will face a Dodger lineup that relies heavily on platoons to exploit batter/pitcher matchups, though he doesn't have very different numbers against righties (.238 BAA) and lefties (.234 BAA). He'll be opposed by fellow left-hander Rich Hill.