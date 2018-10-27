Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for Game 4 start
Rodriguez will start Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Nathan Eovaldi was originally scheduled to start Game 4, but he won't be able to pitch for a few days after throwing six innings in relief in Game 3. This development allows Rodriguez to grab a start in the World Series. The southpaw will face a Dodger lineup that relies heavily on platoons to exploit batter/pitcher matchups, though he doesn't have very different numbers against righties (.238 BAA) and lefties (.234 BAA). He'll be opposed by fellow left-hander Rich Hill.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes fifth loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Available out of bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Surrenders five earned•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Chased in third inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...