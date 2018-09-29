Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes fifth loss

Rodriguez (12-5) took the loss Saturday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks across two innings. He struck out two.

Rodriguez just didn't have it in this game. He entered in a tie game, but needed 44 pitches to record just six outs, allowing an RBI double to Greg Bird and a two-run homer to Gleyber Torres. The left-hander has permitted 14 earned runs in his last six appearances, covering just 18.1 innings. He holds a 3.85 ERA and 1.27 WHIP for the season, and has a 144:45 K:BB.