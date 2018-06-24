Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes second loss
Rodriguez (9-2) was charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
This was a rare stumble for Rodriguez following a streak of six consecutive appearances in which he earned a win. Afterward, he told the Boston Globe that he battled a lack of command, most notably with his cutter and changeup. He has struggled with efficiency this year but Rodriguez is missing bats at a good clip and the team context is certainly favorable. Next up: Rodriguez heads to the Bronx for the second this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins sixth straight game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns fifth straight win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fourth straight Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues to roll Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Records fifth win over Braves•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tallies fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...