Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes second loss

Rodriguez (9-2) was charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings in a loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

This was a rare stumble for Rodriguez following a streak of six consecutive appearances in which he earned a win. Afterward, he told the Boston Globe that he battled a lack of command, most notably with his cutter and changeup. He has struggled with efficiency this year but Rodriguez is missing bats at a good clip and the team context is certainly favorable. Next up: Rodriguez heads to the Bronx for the second this season.