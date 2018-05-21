Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tallies fourth win
Rodriguez allowed no runs on nine hits while striking out seven across 5.2 innings Sunday as he picked up the win in a 5-0 victory over the Orioles.
Despite giving up nine hits, Rodriguez was able to escape with a win after being lifted with two outs in the sixth -- he was just one out short of putting together a quality start. Through nine outings this season, the 25-year-old is sporting a 4.13 ERA and 1.25 WHIP to go along with 58 strikeouts across 48 innings. Rodriguez will aim to record his fifth victory of the year in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Braves.
