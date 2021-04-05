Rodriguez (dead arm) will throw a bullpen session Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez's velocity was down during a simulated game Friday, but the team attributed the issue to cold conditions and a lack of game environment. The team will evaluate the southpaw's progress after his throwing session Monday, and manager Alex Cora called the bullpen session the "last hurdle" in Rodriguez's recovery. If all goes well, Rodriguez could be activated from the injured list in the near future.
