Rodriguez (arm) is scheduled for a bullpen session Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The Red Sox announced Friday that the left-hander was pushed back from starting Opening Day after experiencing a dead arm period, band Saturday's bullpen session should provide a better idea for his early-season outlook. Rodriguez is without a timeline for his return, but a strong bullpen session could allow him to avoid the injured list to begin the season.
