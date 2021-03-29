Rodriguez (arm) threw another bullpen session Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Rodriguez was initially expected to start on Opening Day but was pushed back due to a dead arm. It's not particularly surprising that he'd be dealing with such an issue, as he missed all of last season after developing a heart condition during his battle with COVID-19. While the heart problem is no longer an issue, the Red Sox may have to handle him carefully for most of the season. It's not yet clear when he's expected to make his season debut.
