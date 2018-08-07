Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws another bullpen session

Rodriguez (ankle) threw another bullpen session Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez has now thrown a pair of successful bullpen sessions as he works his way back from an ankle sprain. He's scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Friday. The lefty will likely need a rehab start or two but could return to the rotation by the end of the month.

