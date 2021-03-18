Rodriguez allowed one run on two hits and struck out six over five innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Twins.

Rodriguez, who was named Boston's Opening Day starter earlier in the day, dominated Minnesota, needing just 51 pitches to get 15 outs. In three Grapefruit League starts, the left-handed Rodriguez has a 2.31 ERA with 14 strikeouts and no walks over 11.2 innings.