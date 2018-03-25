Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws in minor-league game
Rodriguez (knee) struck out three and walked none over three scoreless innings in a minor-league game Saturday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Rodriguez was making a final push to get himself ready for the first turn of rotation in the regular season, but the Red Sox backed off that plan and will have him begin the season on the disabled list. Boston has three off-days over the first nine days in April and can give Rodriguez some extra time to build up his pitch count.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will open 2018 on DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unlikely to pitch in opening series•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Stretches out to four innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could open season in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Nearing game action•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Faces hitters•
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...