Rodriguez (arm) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Rodriguez was pushed back from starting Opening Day after he experienced a dead arm period, but manager Alex Cora was impressed with the left-hander's performance during his throwing session Saturday. Rodriguez threw all of his pitches and had good control, and the team will see how he reacts Sunday. A better timetable for his return could be revealed once the Red Sox complete their evaluation.

