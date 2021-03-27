Rodriguez (arm) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Rodriguez was pushed back from starting Opening Day after he experienced a dead arm period, but manager Alex Cora was impressed with the left-hander's performance during his throwing session Saturday. Rodriguez threw all of his pitches and had good control, and the team will see how he reacts Sunday. A better timetable for his return could be revealed once the Red Sox complete their evaluation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throwing bullpen session Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Pushed back from Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fights command in short outing•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws five innings Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Receives Opening Day nod•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Makes spring debut•