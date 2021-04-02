Rodriguez (arm) threw three simulated innings at the Red Sox's alternate site in Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Browne referred to the injury, which has been attributed to a dead arm, as elbow inflammation. Whichever the case, it's a good sign the left-hander is out of the bullpen and facing live hitters. The Red Sox will evaluate where Rodriguez is at Saturday before making an decisions about when he might return. The pitcher hopes to enter the rotation as soon as April 8 in Baltimore.