Rodriguez won't start Thursday against the Yankees after the game was postponed due to the Yankees' COVID-19 issues, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees are reportedly dealing with positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, so it's not yet clear when the game could be made up or whether the rest of the series will go on as planned. The Red Sox haven't announced their revised pitching plans, but Rodriguez could be in line to start during the team's next matchup.