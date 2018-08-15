Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses simulated game

Rodriguez (ankle) threw a four-inning 50-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Abraham noted that Rodriguez looked sharp during his time on the mound and that a rehab assignment in likely on the horizon. It's unclear as to whether Rodriguez will require more than one outing at the minor-league level, but his return to the Red Sox is coming into focus.

