Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses successful bullpen

Rodriguez (knee) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Everything apparently went off without a hitch in what marked the first time Rodriguez was able to throw off a mound since undergoing right knee surgery in October. He tossed 35 pitches Wednesday, mixing in changeups and fastballs, and said his knee felt strong afterwards. The 24-year-old is now scheduled to throw a 45-pitch bullpen Saturday, and if he gets through that with no issues, he could progress to live batting practice shortly thereafter. While Rodriguez's progress is encouraging, he's still expected to miss a good chunk of April.