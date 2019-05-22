Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses up three homers
Rodriguez (4-3) allowed six runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks across five innings while taking a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The right-hander hadn't allowed a home run in five straight outings, and yet, had given up 42 fly balls in those starts. So he was probably due to yield the three homers that led to his demise Tuesday. After this loss, Rodriguez's HR/FB rate is above his career average, and the right-hander has actually dropped his FB rate this year, so there's not much reason to worry that giving up home runs is going to become a trend for him. Rodriguez is 4-3 with a 5.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 54.2 innings this season.
