Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tough second inning leads to loss
Rodriguez (4-4) earned the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk through 6.2 innings Saturday against the Orioles. He struck out seven.
Rodriguez allowed all five runs on four hits - including a homer - and a walk in the second inning, and that was all the Orioles needed to cruise to a victory. The 24-year-old has been unable to find his groove since returning from the disabled list July 17, compiling a 5.08 ERA in eight starts over that span. Even through his struggles, Rodriguez has been able to miss a good amount of bats, registering a solid 10.10 K/9 over that same eight-game stretch. His next scheduled start is lined up for Thursday against the Yankees.
