Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unlikely to pitch in opening series
Manager Alex Cora stated that the chance for Rodriguez (knee) to pitch against Tampa Bay during the first series of the season is "less than 50 percent," The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.
Rodriguez remains in play to start Boston's fourth game of the 2018 campaign against the Rays on April 1, but it's looking more and more likely that he will miss at least one start while working his knee back to full health. He recently threw four innings in a minor-league start, during which his knee "felt great," according to Cora. Steven Wright (knee) is also a candidate to start the series finale against Tampa Bay, alongside Hector Velazquez, in the event that Rodriguez is unable to appear.
