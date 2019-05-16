Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unsteady in no-decision

Rodriguez allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk, striking out ten and taking a no-decision after pitching six-plus innings in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Rodriguez got into trouble to start the seventh inning, and Matt Barnes was unable to stop the bleeding as the Rockies rallied to tie the game. Rodriguez sees his ERA jump back up to 4.89 across 49.2 innings this year, and he's racked up 56 strikeouts. Rodriguez will try to get back on track Monday in Toronto.