Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Unsteady in no-decision
Rodriguez allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk, striking out ten and taking a no-decision after pitching six-plus innings in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.
Rodriguez got into trouble to start the seventh inning, and Matt Barnes was unable to stop the bleeding as the Rockies rallied to tie the game. Rodriguez sees his ERA jump back up to 4.89 across 49.2 innings this year, and he's racked up 56 strikeouts. Rodriguez will try to get back on track Monday in Toronto.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures fourth win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields one run in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to easy win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Error costs him win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...