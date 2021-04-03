Rodriguez's (dead arm) velocity in Friday's simulated game was not where it normally is, but the Red Sox are attributing that to the cold conditions and lack of game environment, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
He felt fine physically Saturday and the Red Sox will see how he feels Sunday before making a decision about activating him from the injured list. Obviously, if his velocity was normal, he'd be trending toward getting activated as soon as he's eligible, and that still could happen if the team truly believes that the cold was to blame Friday.
