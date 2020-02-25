Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will make spring debut Saturday

Rodriguez (knee) is scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez likely would have started one of Boston's first few games of the spring, but his debut was delayed after he experienced left knee soreness coming out of a bullpen session last week. The southpaw was cleared to resume mound work just a few days later, so he won't find himself too far behind Boston's fellow rotation candidates once he joins the pitching schedule over the weekend.