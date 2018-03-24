Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will open 2018 on DL
Rodriguez (knee) will begin the season on the disabled list, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox had been hoping to build Rodriguez's pitch count enough over the next week to have him ready for the first week of the season, but abandoned that plan Saturday. With Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) both ticketed for the DL, Brian Johnson joins the rotation and Hector Velasquez is presumed to be the fifth starter. Rodriguez's stay on the DL is not expected to be a long one and could be ready by mid-April.
