Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will return as starter
Manager Alex Cora emphatically said Rodriguez (ankle) will return to Boston as a starter, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
There was a school of thought that Rodriguez may return as a reliever, particularly if he wasn't going to have the proper time to get stretched out before the end of the year, but the left-hander's speedy recovery put an end to that conjecture. Rodriguez will throw a rehab game Monday, putting him in line to return to the rotation the following weekend. The most likely casualty will be Brian Johnson, the left-hander who has pitched well as a starter but has also been useful in multiple roles out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: On track for rehab outing Monday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses simulated game•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Live BP set for Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Manager encouraged by throwing session•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws another bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Completes bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...