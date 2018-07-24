Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will shed walking boot next week

The Red Sox should learn more about Rodriguez (ankle) next week after his walking boot is removed, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez has a history of lower-body injuries, from which his recovery has taken more time than initially expected. We'll learn more next week, but it's entirely possible a rehabilitation stint is in order for the left-hander. In the meantime, Brian Johnson will remain in the rotation, although the Red Sox have scouted starting pitching, including Toronto's J.A. Happ per Bob Elliott of CBC Sports.

