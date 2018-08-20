Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will throw four frames at Double-A

Rodriguez (ankle) is scheduled to throw around four innings in his rehab start Monday at Double-A Portland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox will wait and see how Rodriguez performs in his first rehab outing before determining whether the southpaw will require another start in the minors or if he'll be ready to rejoin the Boston rotation as soon as the upcoming weekend. Rodriguez, who has been shut down since July 14 with a severe right ankle sprain, had emerged as perhaps the team's second-best starter prior to suffering the injury, logging a 3.44 ERA and 110:32 K:BB across 104.2 innings in 19 starts.