Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will toss batting practice soon
Rodriguez (knee) is on the verge of throwing a live batting practice session in the coming days but will begin the season on the DL, The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reports.
Rodriguez continues to progress at a solid pace after undergoing right knee surgery in October. He was able to begin mound work last week, throwing a 35-pitch bullpen that included a mixture of fastballs and changeups, and he could be nearing a simulated game if all goes well with the batting practice session. While there isn't a set target date for his return, Rodriguez is likely going to miss most of April.
