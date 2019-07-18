Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fifth straight
Rodriguez (11-4) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over 6.1 innings while striking out four in a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays.
The southpaw has now won three straight starts and five straight decisions, with his last loss coming June 9. Rodriguez will take a 4.34 ERA and 120:37 K:BB through 116 innings into his next outing Monday, on the road against the Rays -- the last team to hand him a defeat.
