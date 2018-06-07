Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fourth straight Wednesday
Rodriguez (7-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-1 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five.
The left-hander fell one out shy of his fifth quality start of the season, throwing 67 of 107 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth straight win. Rodriguez will take a 3.68 ERA into his next outing Monday in Baltimore.
