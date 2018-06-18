Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins sixth straight game

Rodriguez (9-1) got the win over Seattle on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking one in Boston's 9-3 victory.

Rodriguez just keeps piling up wins, as this was the sixth straight trip to the mound where the 25-year-old right-hander has claimed a victory. The nine wins on the season put him just one short of the career high he set back in his rookie campaign of 2015, and Rodriguez is putting up good numbers to support that total, with a 3.59 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and a 90:24 K:BB in 77.2 innings. As long as he keeps pitching with this level of consistency, he should be able to continue to put himself in line for victories pitching for a Boston team that figures to keep offering him plenty of run support.