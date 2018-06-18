Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins sixth straight game
Rodriguez (9-1) got the win over Seattle on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on six hits over six innings, striking out nine and walking one in Boston's 9-3 victory.
Rodriguez just keeps piling up wins, as this was the sixth straight trip to the mound where the 25-year-old right-hander has claimed a victory. The nine wins on the season put him just one short of the career high he set back in his rookie campaign of 2015, and Rodriguez is putting up good numbers to support that total, with a 3.59 ERA, a 1.24 WHIP and a 90:24 K:BB in 77.2 innings. As long as he keeps pitching with this level of consistency, he should be able to continue to put himself in line for victories pitching for a Boston team that figures to keep offering him plenty of run support.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns fifth straight win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Wins fourth straight Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Continues to roll Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Records fifth win over Braves•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tallies fourth win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Struggles early Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...