Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Works four innings Friday

Rodriguez allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings in Friday's spring game against Atlanta.

Interim manager Ron Roenicke was pleased with Rodriguez's execution for a second straight start, reports Dawn Klemish of MLB.com. "He really threw some good breaking balls today. The fastball and changeup are always there, the cutter is good, but he threw some really nice curveballs. It was nice to see," said the manager. The left-hander used his offspeed arsenal to induce several swings-and-misses against the Braves' "A" lineup. Rodriguez is on scheduled to start Opening Day.