Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields one run in win

Rodriguez (3-2 allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks across six innings in a victory against the White Sox on Saturday.

With major run support, Rodriguez settled in for one of his best starts of the year. The right-hander allowed his run in the first inning and then had to work around trouble in the second, but in three of his final four frames, the White Sox went three-up and three-down. Rodriguez had an absolutely awful start to the year, but he has given up just one run in two of his last three outings. He is 3-2 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 36.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday at home against the Mariners.