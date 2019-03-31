Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields six runs in defeat

Rodriguez (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five and walking three, over 4.1 innings against the Mariners on Saturday. Rodriguez suffered the loss in the 6-5 defeat.

The Mariners tagged Rodriguez for runs in three of the five innings in which he pitched, and he couldn't get out of the fifth inning. Like Friday night, the Red Sox battle back and nearly got their starter off the hook, but Boston stranded the tying run at third. Rodriguez is looking to repeat last year's numbers while adding more innings this season. He went 13-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 129.2 innings last season.