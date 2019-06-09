Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields two homers in loss

Rodriguez (6-4) allowed four runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks while taking a loss against the Rays on Sunday.

The left-hander went five straight starts in late April and early May without giving up a homer, but he's allowed five in his last four starts. Rodriguez tossed up two more long balls Sunday. With 80 strikeouts in 72 innings, Rodriguez is valuable in that category, but he's somewhat of a liability in other areas. While he is 6-4, Rodriguez owns a 5.00 ERA and 1.39 WHIP. His next start is scheduled to be at the Orioles on Friday.