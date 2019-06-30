Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields two runs in no-decision

Rodriguez allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.

After what practically amounted to a bullpen game Saturday, the 26-year-old gave everything he had in this one, throwing a season-high 115 pitches. Although that still didn't get Rodriguez through the sixth, he was in line for the win when he departed. However, the Red Sox bullpen gave up nine runs in the final three frames. That leaves Rodriguez at 8-4 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 97.2 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Tigers on Saturday.