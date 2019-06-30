Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields two runs in no-decision
Rodriguez allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Yankees on Sunday.
After what practically amounted to a bullpen game Saturday, the 26-year-old gave everything he had in this one, throwing a season-high 115 pitches. Although that still didn't get Rodriguez through the sixth, he was in line for the win when he departed. However, the Red Sox bullpen gave up nine runs in the final three frames. That leaves Rodriguez at 8-4 with a 4.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 97.2 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Tigers on Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Crushed for five runs•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires seven stellar innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields two homers in loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...