Red Sox's Eli White: Fills in at right field

White started in right field and went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

White made a second consecutive start in right field, as Wilyer Abreu operated as the designated hitter Sunday following a day off Saturday due to lower-leg soreness. White was acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline and will fill in where needed in the outfield. Since joining Boston, he's appeared in six games (two starts) and gone 3-for-11 with a walk, an RBI and three runs.