The Red Sox promoted Rodriguez-Cruz from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old right-hander excelled in his second go-around at Salem, turning in a 2.51 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18.8 K-BB% over 61 innings. He'll presumably step into the Greenville rotation along with left-hander Noah Dean, who was also promoted from Salem on Tuesday.