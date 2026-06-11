Red Sox's Enddy Azocar: Going off at Greenville

Azocar went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored for High-A Greenville on Wednesday.

Azocar, who started the year at Low-A Salem, has raked since his promotion to Greenville. Over 11 games for the Drive, the 19-year-old is slashing .333/.373/.604 with seven extra-base hits (two homers), nine RBI, two steals and 10 runs over 51 plate appearances. Across two stops in 2026, Azocar has 19 multi-hit efforts and leads the organization's minor-leaguers in hits (65), total bases (117) and runs (41) while ranking second in RBI (35).