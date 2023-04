The Red Sox will call up Valdez from Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Valdez is getting his first taste of the big leagues after Boston placed infielder Yu Chang on the paternity list prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins. The 24-year-old Valdez, who was hitting just .179 over 11 games at Worcester, will provide Boston with some added infield depth while Chang is away from the club for the next 1-to-3 days.