Valdez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Thursday with left thumb inflammation.

Valdez was initially injured early last week and made a brief, unsuccessful return for two games before the decision was made to shut him down him. The infielder had homered in four of his first seven contests since his demotion before getting hurt and might have been poised for a promotion with Pablo Reyes (abdomen) also injured for Boston.