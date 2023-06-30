Valdez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Thursday with left thumb inflammation.

Valdez was initially injured early last week and made a brief, unsuccessful return for two games before the decision was made to IL him. The infielder had homered in four of his first seven contests since his demotion before he got hurt and, given Pablo Reyes' (abdomen) absence, Valdez might have been poised for a promotion. However, now he'll be on the shelf for a while, although it's not clear for how long.