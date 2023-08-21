Valdez (hamstring) is slashing .150/.271/.325 with two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs in 11 games since being reinstated from Triple-A Worcester's 7-day injured list Aug. 6.

Valdez missed about three weeks of action on account of a left hamstring strain. The 24-year-old received a look as Boston's everyday second baseman earlier in 2023, but since he's struggled to get going since returning to the lineup at Worcester and because Pablo Reyes and Luis Urias are both excelling as part of a timeshare at the keystone at the big-league level, Valdez likely won't be in store for a promotion in the near future.