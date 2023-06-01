Valdez is starting at second base and batting ninth Thursday against the Reds, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Valdez usually bats eighth in front of catcher Connor Wong against right-handers, but the two have flip-flopped spots for this one. The rookie infielder homered Wednesday but overall has slumped the last couple weeks, going 6-for-35 across his last 13 contests.
