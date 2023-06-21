Valdez was removed Tuesday in the top of the third inning of Triple-A Worcester's 7-5 win over Lehigh Valley due to a jammed thumb, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

While Valdez's injury doesn't seem significant, it couldn't come at a worse time with the Red Sox's middle-infield depth taking another hit Tuesday, when Pablo Reyes was revealed to be dealing with abdominal soreness. The Red Sox remain hopeful that Reyes will avoid a trip to the injured list, but the team will still bring add an extra infielder to the taxi squad Wednesday in case Reyes' condition is worse than anticipated. Though Valdez likely would have been the logical choice to join the taxi squad after he previously played in 33 games with the big club earlier this season, his thumb injury prompted the Red Sox to bring Worcester infielder David Hamilton aboard.